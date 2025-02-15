Nicolas Benedetti News: Provides assist versus Santos

Benedetti assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Santos.

Benedetti put in a display of his playmaking skills, generating, among other plays, the pass that led to his team's goal in the 23rd minute of the draw. He was directly involved in the score sheet for the second time in his last three Liga MX appearances, and the five chances created set a new 2024/25 season high for him. His offensive impact either on the right wing or in the center should make him one of the squad's most valuable assets in future fixtures.