Nicolas Benedetti News: Quiet performance in loss

Benedetti generated one cross (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Benedetti did little else apart from completing three dribbles and taking some corner kicks over 76 minutes of play at the Universitario stadium. The talented attacker returned to the starting lineup after scoring a great goal as a substitute in the previous match, which marked his return from a muscle injury. He'll likely have a better chance to exploit his attacking potential on the right flank in favorable fixtures.