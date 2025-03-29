Nicolas Benedetti News: Scores goal versus Atlas

Benedetti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), 12 crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-2 victory against Atlas.

Benedetti found the back of the net by firing a free kick just wide of the wall to the near post after 27 minutes of Friday's game. The goal increased his count to three and added to his three assists in 10 matches played this year, confirming him as the top attacker on the team. His has also delivered most set pieces since Yoel Barcenas injured his ACL in late February, which has given the Colombian a significant boost in his number of crosses.