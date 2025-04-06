Nicolas Benedetti News: Scores in loss

Benedetti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Atletico San Luis.

Benedetti had yet another stellar display, making a great run with the ball and finding space to achieve his squad's lone goal in the 29th minute, although it wasn't enough for the Mazatlecos to avoid defeat. The attacker's four goals and three assists in 11 games (10 starts) make this campaign already one of his best in Liga MX, a performance that was long expected, but injuries had not allowed him to be as consistent as he is now.