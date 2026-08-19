Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Back in team training

Capaldo returned to team training Wednesday after missing the friendly against Toulouse FC due to minor issue and is expected to be available for Monday's DFB-Pokal opener against SC Verl, according to Mopo.

Capaldo felt muscular tightness before last weekend's friendly against Toulouse FC and was withheld as a precaution, with no serious injury emerging afterward. He returned to team training Wednesday and should remain on track for the DFB-Pokal opener against SC Verl on Monday as long as he does not experience any further issues.