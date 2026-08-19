Nicolas Capaldo headshot

Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Capaldo returned to team training Wednesday after missing the friendly against Toulouse FC due to minor issue and is expected to be available for Monday's DFB-Pokal opener against SC Verl, according to Mopo.

Capaldo felt muscular tightness before last weekend's friendly against Toulouse FC and was withheld as a precaution, with no serious injury emerging afterward. He returned to team training Wednesday and should remain on track for the DFB-Pokal opener against SC Verl on Monday as long as he does not experience any further issues.

Nicolas Capaldo
Hamburger SV
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