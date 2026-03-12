Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Could be available

Capaldo (abdomen) could be an option for Saturday's clash against Koln, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Nicolas, we're hoping it'll be enough for the matchday squad."

Capaldo trained with the squad this week and could be back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Koln. The versatile midfielder has been dealing with an abdomen injury but now appears on track for an earlier-than-expected return against the goats. Capaldo has been a regular starter for the Red Shorts this season and could regain that role once he gets back up to full speed.