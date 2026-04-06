Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Could be available Sunday

Capaldo (abdomen) continued individual training and is expected to rejoin team training before Sunday's clash against Stuttgart, according to Mopo.

Capaldo has missed five consecutive matches with an abdomen issue, but his progress in individual sessions at the Volksparkstadion is an encouraging sign heading into the weekend. With Nicolai Remberg no longer suspended, Hamburger have more midfield options to work with, and Capaldo's return could see him handed the right flank role if coach Merlin Polzin deems him fit enough to start, with William Mikelbrencis likely covering the left side in place of Miro Muheim (suspension), leaving the right flank spot to the Argentine.