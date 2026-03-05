Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Could return in two weeks

Capaldo (abdomen) could return in two weeks and make the matchday squad against Dortmund, according to Henrik Jacobs from Hamburger Abendblatt.

Capaldo is still battling the abdominal muscle injury he picked up against Leipzig and will likely need a few more weeks before getting back to full speed, with a return to the matchday squad against Dortmund currently the target. The versatile midfielder has been an undisputed starter for the red shorts whether in midfield or along the back line, so his absence continues to force adjustments in the setup. Daniel Elfadli, Warmed Omari and Jordan Torunarigha remain the main candidates to step in until he is fully fit again.