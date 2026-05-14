Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Dealing with back injury

Capaldo is dealing with a back injury and is uncertain to play in Saturday's season finale against Leverkusen, according to assistant manager Loic Fave. "Capi has slight back pain. We'll have to see how it develops in the coming days."

Capaldo, who has been named to Argentina's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, is among the first names on Hamburger's lineup when healthy. Able to play either as a center-back or central midfielder, Capaldo has one goal, two assists, 67 tackles, 35 interceptions and 61 clearances in 25 appearances (23 starts) in 2025-26.