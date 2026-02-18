Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Late Call versus Mainz

Capaldo (undisclosed) is uncertain for Friday's match against Mainz due to discomfort and will be tested Thursday to determine if he is fit to feature, coach Merlin Polzin said in the press conference. "Capi is not feeling well health-wise - we're waiting for tomorrow's training and will then decide if it's enough for Friday. All other players are ready to play."

