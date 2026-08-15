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Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Late scratch against Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 10:34am

Capaldo has been removed of the starting lineup against Toulouse and will be sidlined short-term due to a muscular problem, according to the club.

Capaldo returned from a thigh injury last week and started against Lille, but he has now been removed from the lineup against Toulouse due to a short-term muscular problem. The latest issue is not expected to keep him out for an extended period, though he will likely need to recover from the muscular complaint and resume training before being considered for another appearance.

Nicolas Capaldo
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