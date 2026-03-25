Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Nearing Post-Break Return

Capaldo (abdomen) is targeting a return for the April. 4. clash against Augsburg following the international break, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Capi trained this morning. He continues to work diligently since his return. It's certainly a good thing that we've gained an extra week thanks to the international break. We're doing everything we can to get him back as soon as possible."

Capaldo has been sidelined with an abdominal issue that caused a setback earlier this month, forcing him to miss four consecutive matches. The midfielder has been a regular starter for the red shorts this season and should regain his usual role in the lineup once he's fully fit. The international break provides additional recovery time, making the post-break fixture a realistic target date. Jordan Torunarigha has absorbed extra minutes during Capaldo's absence but should see his workload reduced upon the midfielder's return.