Nicolas Capaldo headshot

Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Off after 20 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Capaldo was forced off the field in the 20th minute of Sunday's match against Leipzig due to an apparent injury.

Capaldo would need to be changed just a few moments into the match Sunday, with the defender taken off the field after 20 minutes. This could be a major loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, missing only three games when fit. Warmed Omari was brought on in his place, a potential replacement if he misses more time alongside Danile Elfadli.

Nicolas Capaldo
Hamburger SV
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now