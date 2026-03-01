Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Off after 20 minutes

Capaldo was forced off the field in the 20th minute of Sunday's match against Leipzig due to an apparent injury.

Capaldo would need to be changed just a few moments into the match Sunday, with the defender taken off the field after 20 minutes. This could be a major loss for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, missing only three games when fit. Warmed Omari was brought on in his place, a potential replacement if he misses more time alongside Danile Elfadli.