Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Optimistic for Sunday

Capaldo (abdomen) is likely for Sunday's match against Stuttgart, according to manager Merlin Polzin. "We're optimistic about Capi."

Capaldo is looking to be a late call and needs some testing for Sunday, with the midfielder questionable but appearing to be on the better side. He has missed the past five games, so this will be a solid return for the club. With 19 starts in 20 appearances this season, he will likely eye a return to his starting role in the defense if deemed fit.