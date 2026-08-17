Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Precaution, expected back Wednesday

Capaldo sat out Friday's 2-1 win over Toulouse as a precaution after feeling muscle tightness before kickoff, according to Mopo.

Capaldo had originally been planned to start, but he and the coaching staff decided not to take any unnecessary risk once he felt the tightness pregame. Further examinations are possible at the start of the week, but everything currently points to him having reacted in time to avoid a more serious issue. If the recovery stays on schedule, he's expected back for training Wednesday, positioning him to be fully available for the DFB Pokal opener at SC Verl on Aug. 24.