Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Remains Sidelined

Capaldo (abdomen) is ruled out for the time being after suffering a setback this week, according to coach Merlin Polzin. "Capi will be unavailable this weekend. He felt new pain after an encouraging recovery, and further tests are ongoing."

Capaldo is ruled out for the time being after suffering a setback this week, having already missed the last three matches due to an abdominal issue. The midfielder will undergo further medical tests in the coming days to determine the extent of his absence. Jordan Torunarigha is expected to see increased minutes while Capaldo recovers from this latest injury.