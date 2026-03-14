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Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Capaldo (abdomen) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln.

Capaldo will miss Saturday's clash against Koln as he continues to deal with an abdomen injury despite returning to training this week. The versatile midfielder is nearing a return but may need a few more days before being cleared for match action. Capaldo has been a regular starter this season, so his continued absence is a blow for his side.

Nicolas Capaldo
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