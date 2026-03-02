Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Suffers abdominal muscle injury

Capaldo is out for the time being due to a muscle injury in his abdomen, according to his club.

Capaldo was taken off the field early Sunday and will now miss some time, suffering an injury to his abdomen. Unfortunately, he will miss time, leaving a major gap in the defense as they lose their vice-captain. A return can likely be assumed to be coming in the next two to three weeks, with Daniel Elfadli and Warmed Omari as possible replacements.