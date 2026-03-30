Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Trains individually

Capaldo (abdomen) is training individually and is nearing a return to play, according to Bild Hamburger.

Capaldo has been out the past four games with an abdominal injury, but could be in for a return after the international break, as the midfielder has been able to join individual training. This is progress in the right direction as he continues to heal, although it is unknown if it will be enough for the weekend. That said, he will likely need to join group training before being deemed fit.