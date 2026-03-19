Nicolas Capaldo Injury: Unlikely against Dortmund

Capaldo (abdomen) had to stop Wednesday's training session after 37 minutes and is unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Dortmund, according to BILD.

Capaldo just can't catch a break right now, dealing with ongoing fitness issues for over two weeks and even being forced to cut Wednesday's training session short after just 37 minutes. The versatile midfielder is set to visit specialists in the coming days to figure out what's going on, but he's already looking like a major doubt for Saturday's showdown against Dortmund. That said, Jordan Torunarigha is in line for an increased role with the Red Shorts while Capaldo works his way back to full fitness.