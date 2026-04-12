Nicolas Capaldo News: Bench option
Capaldo (abdomen) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Stuttgart.
Capaldo is back in the mix Sunday as expected, with the defender ready from the bench to face Stuttgart. This ends a five-match absence for him, as he will now look to return to a starting role after testing his legs. He has started in 19 of his 20 appearances this season while notching one goal and one assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now