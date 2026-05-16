Nicolas Capaldo News: Finds starting role

Capaldo (back) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Capaldo overcame the slight back pain that had left his availability uncertain ahead of the season finale, with the coaching staff clearing one of the first names on Hamburger's lineup to take his place despite the concerns that had emerged in the days prior. The Argentine, who has been named to his country's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup, has been a key figure across multiple roles this season, contributing one goal, two assists, 67 tackles, 35 interceptions and 61 clearances in 25 appearances. His ability to come through the final assessment in time is a welcome development for a side heading into the last game of what has been a crucial campaign.