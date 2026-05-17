Nicolas Capaldo News: Logs assist
Nicolas Capaldo assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.
Capaldo was able to create three chances on Saturday, generating an assist on one of them. He had a solid season at Hamburger but will look to add more goals to his resume after logging just one this season.
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