Nicolas Capaldo News: Scores in 3-2 win

Nicolas Capaldo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win against Union Berlin. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Capaldo scored the second goal, which put them in a 2-1 lead just going into halftime. The defender returned from serving his one-match suspension in the previous game and was crucial, scoring his second goal of the year in a crucial time of the game. He has put a shot on target in three of the last four games that he has played in.