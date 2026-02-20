Nicolas Capaldo headshot

Nicolas Capaldo News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 20, 2026

Capaldo (undisclosed) is in the starting XI to face Mainz on Friday.

Capaldo is expected to play in his usual role as part of a back three alongside Jordan Torunarigha and Warmed Omari after recovering from a minor discomfort. Capaldo scored his first goal of the season in his previous outing, but he's usually more reliable for his averages of 2.7 clearances, 2.7 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game.

Nicolas Capaldo
Hamburger SV
