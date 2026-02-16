Nicolas Castro Injury: Likely to miss two more weeks

Castro (thigh) may remain absent for the rest of February, with coach Antonio Mohamed telling reporters "Nico has a strain, and we expect to have him back in two weeks".

Castro missed the last match against Tijuana due to the injury he picked up in a previous clash with Cruz Azul. With the playmaker requiring more time to recover completely, the team will continue to try other options such as Pavel Perez, Sebastian Cordova and Jorge Diaz in the attacking midfield line. The next chance for Castro to play could come in a week nine visit to Pumas, although it's unclear when he'll be able to regain a starting role.