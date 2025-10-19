Castro took advantage of a loose ball to fire a shot into the net, opening the score in the 15th minute of Saturday's clash. He also won three of his six ground duels and made two tackles during the game. The goal increased his numbers to nine direct contributions in the Apertura 2025 tournament, making him the third-best player on the squad in that aspect. He'll aim to carry the momentum to the final stretch of the campaign as part of a team that scored at least three goals in each of its last eight official games.