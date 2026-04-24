Nicolas Castro News: Scores off bench in loss

Castro scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and created one chance after coming off the bench during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Castro was brought in the latest stages of the contest and was still able to make an impact as he used a long-range finish that was deflected by a defender to beat the goalkeeper and score the goal that appeared to set the final score as a 3-3 draw in the 88th minute. That's now four goals and eight assists this season for the playmaker, who had a strong Apertura tournament but lost momentum recently and, after returning from an injury that kept him sidelined for almost a month, started in just three of the last eight games.