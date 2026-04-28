Nicolas Castro News: Scores off bench in win

Castro scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Castro was brought in the 72nd minute to replace Sebastian Cordova and quickly made an impact as he used a very well-placed one-timer to seal the 4-1 win less than five minutes later. After struggling during the entire Clausura tournament, the midfielder closed the regular season with goals in back-to-back games off the bench and will hope to get extended minutes during the playoffs.