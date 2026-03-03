Nicolas Castro News: Substitute option Tuesday

Castro (thigh) is on the bench for the midweek visit to Pumas.

Castro could return to action after being left out of the previous three league games due to a muscle strain. The midfielder is expected to get minutes off the bench, which could mean reduced outings for Jesus Ricardo Angulo, Pavel Perez or Jorge Diaz. The Argentinian will then look to regain a starting spot and attempt to score his first goal or assist of the Clausura tournament.