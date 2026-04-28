Nicolas Cozza News: Assists in 2-1 defeat

Cozza assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Rennes. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Cozza assisted Ignatius Ganago for the goal, which brought the game to 1-1. They would concede late and lose 2-1. This was his first goal involvement of the year in his 23rd start of the campaign. He also took two shots in the game making it six shots in the last four matches.