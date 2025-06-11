Nicolas Cozza News: Reliable left-back while in loan

Cozza made 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal and helping secure three clean sheets.

Cozza displayed solid defensive work, finishing the 2024-25 season with 59 tackles, 25 interceptions, and 61 clearances across 2,050 minutes, showing consistency in the backline. His willingness to step into midfield and block shots highlights his game-reading intelligence. Discipline was largely maintained, though he picked up a red card and three yellow cards during the campaign. Cozza will now return to his parent club Wolfsburg after two loan spells with Nantes, and his future remains somewhat uncertain as another loan could be possible.