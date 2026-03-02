Nicolas Diaz News: Defensive effort in win

Diaz recorded eight clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Diaz bounced back to the starting lineup after recovering from an illness that forced him to miss one game. He was used in a central role in what looked like a three-man defense alongside Juan Pablo Vargas and Eduardo Navarro, although the latter's withdrawal due to an undisclosed issue changed it to a back four. Diaz helped in ground duels and ball recovery, boosting his averages to 1.3 fouls drawn and a league-second 7.7 clearances per game.