Nicolas Diaz News: Option going forward

Diaz is eligible for upcoming contests, having served his latest suspension in the week 14 loss to Leon.

Diaz has struggled to avoid yellow and red cards throughout the campaign, but he's otherwise one of the team's most reliable all-around contributors. Prior to his ban, the defender generated multiple tackles and clearances in four of his last five appearances and added at least one scoring chance created in each of those outings. He might be included as a left-sided center-back, taking the spot of Jose Pachuca (suspension) in the initial lineup.