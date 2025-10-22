Diaz will be banned for the weekend's trip to Juarez, forcing his side to play without a regular starter in that match. He has been busy defensively in recent games, being included in a back three alongside Efrain Orona and Eduardo Navarro. If Juan Manuel Fedorco (ankle) recovers for the meeting with Bravos, he could be the Chilean's replacement in the initial lineup. Otherwise, there might be a chance for Jose Pachuca. The suspended player will be available to return in an Oct. 31 duel versus Cruz Azul.