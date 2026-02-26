Nicolas Diaz News: Recovered from gastroenteritis

Diaz has resumed training after missing the previous match against America due to viral gastroenteritis, the club reported Wednesday.

Diaz sat out two of the last three league games, one through suspension and another due to the illness, before which he was a regular starter. He should be ready to regain a primary spot in upcoming games, though it's not completely clear what role he'll play considering that he has been used in center- and left-back positions this year. Ulises Torres could be at risk of losing his place on the left side, but if the Chilean is used in a central role, Eduardo Navarro would be the most likely to give way.