Nicolas Diaz News: Sent off Friday

Diaz received a red card during Friday's match against FC Juarez.

Diaz has earned his second suspension of the year after being sent off in the week 13 clash. He'll consequently be forced to miss the upcoming fixture versus Leon, looking to return on April 18 at Guadalajara. He played a central role as part of a five-man defense in the last game, so either Jose Pachuca or Luis Gabriel Rey could be active in his absence if the formation remains unchanged.