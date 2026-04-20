Nicolas Dominguez News: Assists off bench
Dominguez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Burnley.
Dominguez came on before the end of the second half and made an immediate impact in his 10 minutes on the pitch, recording three tackles and earning his first assist of the season by setting up Igor Jesus in a one-on-one situation.
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