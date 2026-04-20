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Nicolas Dominguez News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Dominguez assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Burnley.

Dominguez came on before the end of the second half and made an immediate impact in his 10 minutes on the pitch, recording three tackles and earning his first assist of the season by setting up Igor Jesus in a one-on-one situation.

Nicolas Dominguez
Nottingham Forest
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