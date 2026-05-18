Nicolas Fernandez News: Assists Saturday

Fernandez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls.

Fernandez is on the scoresheet for a third straight game in a row, assisting the lone goal for NYCFC on Saturday. He's recorded four goals and three assists in the last seven league appearances, recording nine shots on target with 39 crosses and creating 11 chances in that span.