Nicolas Fernandez News: Back on scoring terms

Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Fernandez is back to scoring for his first since April 22, having scored the lone goal for the team Wednesday. He's scored four goals and two assists in the last six appearances, collecting 12 shots while sending 34 crosses in that span.