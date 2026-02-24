Nicolas Fernandez News: Converts from spot

Nicolas Fernandez scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Deployed up front as the center forward, Fernandez scored his side's lone goal from a penalty he won and made three other attempts, giving his season a perfect start. Since his summer arrival last year, he has started all but one match, contributing five goals and two assists in 16 appearances. With Alonso Martinez (knee) sidelined long-term due to a knee ACL injury, Fernandez will continue leading the attack and has the opportunity to increase his goal tally.