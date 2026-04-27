Nicolas Fernandez News: Makes six crosses
Fernandez generated one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus CF Montreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.
Fernandez only recorded one shot on target, however did make six crosses to come up empty Saturday. He is still a big boost in the attack regardless, recording eight goals in just 10 MLS appearances, already surpassing his 2025 total in six games less.
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