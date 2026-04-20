Nicolas Fernandez News: Saves team from shutout

Fernandez scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Charlotte FC.

Fernandez knocked in a goal in injury time to prevent the shutout on Saturday, however still picked up the loss to Charlotte. This was his first goal of April and first since Mar 22. He still remains a dangerous threat despite the small slump, already at six goals theough eight MLS appearances, surpassing his 2025 total in just eight matches less.