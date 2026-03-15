Nicolas Fernandez News: Scores brace

Fernandez scored two goals to go with five shots (five on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Colorado Rapids. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Fernandez continues his hot start to the season, recording two goals during the win against Colorado. He now has four goals through four appearances, recording 13 shots (nine on target), five chances created and 14 crosses, already averaging about a goal a contest.