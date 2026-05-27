Nicolas Fernandez News: Scores from the spot in loss

Fernandez took five shots (three on target), sent in four crosses, took two corners, and scored a penalty kick in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC. He also committed four fouls and suffered one foul.

Fernandez has been on a tear leading up to the World Cup break, notching two goals and four assists over the last four games. He has 10 goals and 4 assists through 15 games, and he's been NYCFC's primary attacker while they deal with injuries to key players. He'll return to action after the World Cup in a road tilt at Columbus on Wednesday, July 22.