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Nicolas Fernandez News: Scores from the spot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Fernandez took five shots (three on target), sent in four crosses, took two corners, and scored a penalty kick in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Nashville SC. He also committed four fouls and suffered one foul.

Fernandez has been on a tear leading up to the World Cup break, notching two goals and four assists over the last four games. He has 10 goals and 4 assists through 15 games, and he's been NYCFC's primary attacker while they deal with injuries to key players. He'll return to action after the World Cup in a road tilt at Columbus on Wednesday, July 22.

Nicolas Fernandez
New York City FC
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