Nicolas Fernandez News: Scores second of season
Fernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus Orlando City SC.
Fernandez is already at two goals on the season for NYCFC, adjusting well to the No. 9 position with the absence of Alonso Martinez. He had a promising 2025 campaign as an attacking midfielder with five goals and two assists in 16 games, creating 23 chances and recording 72 crosses.
