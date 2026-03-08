Nicolas Fernandez headshot

Nicolas Fernandez News: Scores second of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Fernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus Orlando City SC.

Fernandez is already at two goals on the season for NYCFC, adjusting well to the No. 9 position with the absence of Alonso Martinez. He had a promising 2025 campaign as an attacking midfielder with five goals and two assists in 16 games, creating 23 chances and recording 72 crosses.

Nicolas Fernandez
New York City FC
