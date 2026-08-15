Nicolas Fernandez News: Serving suspension

Fernandez is banned for Sunday's MLS matchup versus Philadelphia Union, according to the league.

Fernandez has served as a key element in his team's midfield given his offensive impact and set-piece responsibilities, and his suspension removes those skills from a squad that has been short of forward depth throughout the season. He'll be ineligible to face the Union and could see action again in a midweek challenge versus Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Andres Perea will likely operate in the No. 10 role.