Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau News: Loaned to Finland

Fleuriau Chateau has been sent on loan to Vaasan Palloseura, according to his parent club.

Fleuriau Chateau will not be with the the Whitecaps for the remainder of the season, as he has instead been loaned to Finland to join Vaasan Palloseura. He has appeared four time for Vancouver this season, although they all came off the bench for a combined field time of 12 minutes. That said, it is no surprise he is being moved to receive more time, set to rejoin the Whitecaps at the end of the 2025 season.