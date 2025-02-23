Nicolas Fonseca Injury: Forced off in win

Fonseca abandoned Saturday's 1-0 win over Tigres because of an apparent physical issue.

Fonseca was dealing with some pain but managed to walk off the pitch during the 68th minute of Saturday's match. He has done a good job as a defensive midfielder, starting each of the last five games in that role. While a full week of rest until the next clash versus Tijuana should increase his chances of retaining the position, both Sebastian Fierro and Angel Tadeo Estrada are available to take his place if the injury turns out to be significant.