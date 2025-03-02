Nicolas Fonseca News: Active in win

Fonseca (undisclosed) had one cross (zero accurate) and two tackles in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tijuana.

Fonseca avoided a serious problem and returned for a 90-minute performance against Tijuana after leaving the previous game with discomfort. Even though his side ended with just 44 percent of possession, the holding midfielder's 43 accurate passes were a team-high figure in the match and tied his personal season-high mark. He should be a reliable ball distributor with potential for defensive numbers if he continues to feature over Sebastian Fierro.